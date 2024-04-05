US and allies to double efforts to find resources for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following meetings at NATO headquarters, has stated that the United States and its allies intend to double efforts to find the resources Ukraine needs.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "In terms of stocks of equipment, supplies, yeah, we – one of the things we talked about today was everyone going back and taking an immediate and hard look at what can be made available. We know what the needs are: air defences, artillery, munitions. So I believe, based on what I heard today, that everyone, including the United States, is going to double-back and as necessary double-down on finding the resources that Ukraine continues to need."

Advertisement:

Details: Blinken noted that the approval of a US Congress aid package for Ukraine is "the most important, the most urgent" thing.

Blinken also stated that this would be the most direct and significant source of additional funds needed by Ukraine to help it continue defending itself against the Russian aggression.

In addition, the United States is discussing with allies and NATO partners what can be done to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources both in the near term and in the future, he emphasised, "Because while we’re working to address these immediate concerns, we’re also working together to build out Ukraine’s force for the future, a force that deter aggression and defend against it if it has to."

Blinken also pointed out that over 30 countries have signed or are in the process of negotiating and signing bilateral agreements with Ukraine in the field of security "And we’re, ourselves – the United States – working on our own bilateral agreement. But we’re also looking at the role that NATO can and should play over time in supporting Ukraine. And this is an ongoing discussion that we’ll have in the weeks ahead", he concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!