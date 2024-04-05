All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Air Force downs all 13 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 April 2024, 07:12
Ukrainian Air Force downs all 13 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 5 missiles and 13 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 April; all the drones were shot down.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of an air defence operation, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down all 13 Shahed drones in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian defenders clarified that the Russians launched two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. They also launched attack drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background

On the night of 4-5 April, Ukrainian forces detected a group of attack UAVs flying from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast (the village of Zatoka), and a ballistic threat was also issued in several oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Shahed drone
Russians launch Shahed drones in Ukraine's south twice at night and struck eastern regions with ballistic missiles
Shahed drone wreckage found in Moldova – photo
Ukrainian forces could not shoot down all Shahed UAVs approaching Kharkiv due to city's proximity to Russian border
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: