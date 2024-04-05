Ukrainian Air Force downs all 13 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 5 missiles and 13 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 April; all the drones were shot down.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of an air defence operation, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down all 13 Shahed drones in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian defenders clarified that the Russians launched two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. They also launched attack drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background:

On the night of 4-5 April, Ukrainian forces detected a group of attack UAVs flying from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast (the village of Zatoka), and a ballistic threat was also issued in several oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!