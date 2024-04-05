Russia loses 860 soldiers in killed and wounded in 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have killed and wounded 860 Russian soldiers over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russian army to 445,900 servicemen.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

445,900 (+860) military personnel;

7,033 (+15) tanks;

13,459 (+73) armoured combat vehicles;

11,221 (+50) artillery systems;

1,029 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

747 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,847 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,059 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,922 (+61) vehicles and tankers;

1,849 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

