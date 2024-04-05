All Sections
Russia loses 860 soldiers in killed and wounded in 24 hours – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 April 2024, 08:12
Russia loses 860 soldiers in killed and wounded in 24 hours – General Staff
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian defenders have killed and wounded 860 Russian soldiers over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russian army to 445,900 servicemen.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 445,900 (+860)  military personnel;
  • 7,033 (+15)  tanks;
  • 13,459 (+73) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,221 (+50) artillery systems;
  • 1,029 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 747 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,847 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,059 (+0)  cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,922 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,849 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

Subjects: warUkraineRussia
