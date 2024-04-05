Russia loses 860 soldiers in killed and wounded in 24 hours – General Staff
Friday, 5 April 2024, 08:12
Ukrainian defenders have killed and wounded 860 Russian soldiers over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russian army to 445,900 servicemen.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 445,900 (+860) military personnel;
- 7,033 (+15) tanks;
- 13,459 (+73) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,221 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,029 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 747 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,847 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,059 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,922 (+61) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,849 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
