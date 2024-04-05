Romanian foreign minister calls for "ambitious actions" to support Ukraine during NATO Summit

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu has said that during an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday, she stressed the critical need to maintain unwavering support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path.

Source: Romanian Foreign Minister on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: She said that the NATO Washington Summit in July 2024 provides a "crucial opportunity for ambitious actions" towards Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Quote: "We remain firmly committed to providing support for Ukraine as long as needed," Odobescu posted.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that participants of the NATO summit in Washington would make a decision on long-term support for Kyiv.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies must ensure long-term support for Ukraine amid discussions on a €100 billion fund.

Later, Stoltenberg clarified that discussions on setting up the new multi-year fund to support Ukraine are ongoing and are being held jointly with Ukraine.

At the same time, NATO officials have publicly expressed scepticism regarding any wording about inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance at the July 2024 summit in Washington.

