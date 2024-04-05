NATO comments on possible resumption of military training in Ukraine

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The question of the potential resumption of training for Ukrainian military personnel within Ukraine is currently not on NATO’s agenda.

Source: a NATO official, speaking anonymously, to journalists in response to questions from European Pravda

Commenting on discussions about the resumption of military training within Ukraine, a NATO official stated: "Currently, this is not on the agenda."

They declined to comment on specific statements from leaders of NATO member states but emphasised that Kyiv engages with the Alliance and receives assistance in other areas of cooperation, both military and political.

"And let me add that there are currently no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine in any form," the official added.

Last month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that training missions for Ukrainian servicemen should take place in Ukraine, as this would help Kyiv gain time and simplify logistics.

This statement came against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, including the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which caused an uproar, but, as he said, had been carefully thought through.

