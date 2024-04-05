All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon does not help Ukraine to target Russian oil refineries

Andrii Syniavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 April 2024, 11:55
Pentagon does not help Ukraine to target Russian oil refineries
Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder. Stock photo: Getty Images

In response to a question about the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on Russian refineries, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder stated that the United States is solely focused on transferring assistance to protect Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "We don't provide any assistance for use outside of that [defence of Ukraine – ed.]. I'd refer you to Ukraine to talk about their operations."

Advertisement:

Details: NATO believes that Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's oil refining infrastructure significantly affected Russia's fuel market and incurred additional financial costs.

Background:

  • Earlier, Reuters reported that Russian oil companies were having difficulty repairing refineries due to Western sanctions, and Ukrainian drone attacks may exacerbate these issues.
  • The US Department of State has refused to comment on whether the US had urged Ukraine not to attack Russian refineries but noted that Washington does not support strikes on facilities in Russia.
  • Earlier, the Financial Times found out that the United States has purportedly urged Ukraine not to hit Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure facilities, as it is concerned that this could lead to higher energy prices and further escalation. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswaroil
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Russia
Ukraine's Security Service detains two foreigners in Odesa recruited by Russia's FSB
If Russia does not support ban on nuclear weapons in space, Putin will face questions – White House
Russia loses 860 soldiers in killed and wounded in 24 hours – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: