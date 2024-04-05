All Sections
NATO Secretary General does not think F-16 jets will change course of war in Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 April 2024, 17:55
NATO Secretary General does not think F-16 jets will change course of war in Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine receiving F-16 fighter jets will not radically affect the situation in the combat zone, although it will expand the capability of the Ukrainian forces.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview for Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg believes that the fact that NATO allies are supplying Ukraine with F-16s, training pilots and supplying weapons for the fighter jets is another example of the significant military support for Ukraine from NATO member states. 

Quote: "But a single system can’t change the situation on the battlefield. This isn’t a silver bullet that could change the course of the war. Yet the F-16s are important. They will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian aggression even more."

Background:

  • According to media reports, the first F-16s will appear in Ukrainian skies around June 2024.
  • The Belgian government recently approved the allocation of its 25th aid package for Ukraine, which includes funding for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets.

