Russians strike Kharkiv district two times in the evening

The Russians attacked settlements in the Kharkiv district of Kharkiv Oblast two times on the evening of 5 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 17:10 the enemy struck the villages of Momotove and Oleksandrivka in the Kharkiv district.

The first attack struck the proximity of abandoned buildings of a private agricultural company, the second time open land was hit. No people have been injured."

Details: At 19:14, the Russians struck an area between settlements in the Kharkiv district. There has been no information about any casualties.

