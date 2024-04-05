Russians strike Kharkiv district two times in the evening
Friday, 5 April 2024, 20:19
The Russians attacked settlements in the Kharkiv district of Kharkiv Oblast two times on the evening of 5 April.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At 17:10 the enemy struck the villages of Momotove and Oleksandrivka in the Kharkiv district.
Advertisement:
The first attack struck the proximity of abandoned buildings of a private agricultural company, the second time open land was hit. No people have been injured."
Details: At 19:14, the Russians struck an area between settlements in the Kharkiv district. There has been no information about any casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!