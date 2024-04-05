All Sections
Seven mobile pharmacies operational in Ukraine – photo

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 5 April 2024, 22:23
Medicine is being delivered to people residing in rural areas of the combat zone. Photo: Ukraine’s Health Ministry

Seven mobile pharmacies are now operational in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: Medicine is delivered to people who live in rural areas of the combat zone.

Necessary medicine can be bought in mobile pharmacies, or received for free or with a little surcharge within the framework of the Dostupni Liky ("Accessible Medicine") programme.

"All prescription drugs require a paper or electronic prescription, so don’t forget your mobile phone," Ukraine’s Health Ministry adds.

 
Seven mobile pharmacies are now operational in four oblasts of Ukraine
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Facebook

The first mobile pharmacy started operating in January 2024. It catered 80 Kharkiv Oblast settlements with no pharmacies.

The Ministry of Health plans to facilitate the operation of mobile pharmacies throughout Ukraine, mainly in frontline regions and in emergency areas, zones of active or likely combat action.

Mobile pharmacies operate in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Earlier it was reported that 89% villages in Ukraine have no stationary pharmacies.

Advertisement: