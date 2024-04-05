Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile flying towards Odesa, coastal area affected
Friday, 5 April 2024, 22:43
Russian forces launched a missile on the city of Odesa in the south of Ukraine, which was shot down by the Ukrainian air defence forces.
Source: Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine
Quote: "A guided aerial bomb was launched from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea water area. [Ukraine’s] air defence forces destroyed the missile."
Details: Early reports say that a blast wave and falling wreckage broke the glazing in trade companies’ facilities in the coastal area. There has been no information about casualties.
