Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile flying towards Odesa, coastal area affected

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 22:43
UPAB-1500V aerial bomb. Stock photo: Defence Express

Russian forces launched a missile on the city of Odesa in the south of Ukraine, which was shot down by the Ukrainian air defence forces.

Source: Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine

Quote: "A guided aerial bomb was launched from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea water area. [Ukraine’s] air defence forces destroyed the missile."

Details: Early reports say that a blast wave and falling wreckage broke the glazing in trade companies’ facilities in the coastal area. There has been no information about casualties.

Subjects: air defencewar
