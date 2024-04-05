Ukraine's Defence Minister tells US Defense Secretary: Ukraine needs more air defence systems and missiles

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on 5 April.

Quote from Umierov: "We briefed the Defense Secretary in detail on the current situation and Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. I emphasised one more time: Ukraine needs more air defence systems and missiles.

Together we must stop the enemy of the free world – and do it here in Ukraine."

