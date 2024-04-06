All Sections
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office denies reports of prosecutor general's over 100 days of official trips

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 15:39
Andrii Kostin, Ukrainian Prosecutor General. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has responded to information about Andrii Kostin, Ukrainian Prosecutor General, which recently appeared in Ukrainian media, stating that he did not spend over 100 days on official trips in 2023, with half of that time in the United States.

Source: a PGO release provided to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Office of the Prosecutor General refutes the information presented in the Ukrainska Pravda article Ukraine's prosecutor general spent over 100 days abroad on official trips last year as untrue.

The article, in which the authors referred to the post by lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko and anonymous sources of information, also noted that out of 103 days, 'half of his [Kostin's] official trips were to the United States'. We would like to stress that the prosecutor general made 13 foreign trips in 2023, three of which were to the United States, including one as a member of the official delegation from Ukraine to the UN General Assembly."

Details: The agency claimed that Kostin's official trips lasted 79 days, including travel (51 days without travel). He spent 22 full days in the United States.

A total of 224 meetings and events were held with his participation during 13 trips, the PGO added.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources in the PGO reported that Kostin spent 103 days on foreign business trips in 2023, with half of them in the United States, where his wife lives.

