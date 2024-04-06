NATO chief confident Alliance will reach agreement on Ukraine military support fund by July – BBC

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that by July, when the Alliance's summit is held in Washington, the bloc's allies will have agreed to establish a new multi-year fund to assist Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The interview announcement says that the NATO Secretary General expressed confidence that the Allies will reach a long-term agreement on Ukraine's financing by July, though some countries have expressed doubts this week.

Advertisement:

"Even if we believe and hope that the war will end in the near future, we need to support Ukraine for many years, to build their defences to deter future aggression," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, military support is critical for expelling Russian troops from Ukraine and forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon his occupation objectives.

Reportedly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to establish a US$100 billion fund of allied contributions for Ukraine over five years as part of a package that alliance leaders would approve when they meet in Washington in July.

Later, Stoltenberg stated that member countries are still discussing the format for establishing a new fund to assist Ukraine, and Kyiv is also involved in the discussion.

However, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba doubts that Stoltenberg's idea can be implemented "in the current financial model".

Support UP or become our patron!