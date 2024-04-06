All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO chief confident Alliance will reach agreement on Ukraine military support fund by July – BBC

Andrii SynyavskyiSaturday, 6 April 2024, 18:23
NATO chief confident Alliance will reach agreement on Ukraine military support fund by July – BBC
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that by July, when the Alliance's summit is held in Washington, the bloc's allies will have agreed to establish a new multi-year fund to assist Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with BBC, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The interview announcement says that the NATO Secretary General expressed confidence that the Allies will reach a long-term agreement on Ukraine's financing by July, though some countries have expressed doubts this week.

Advertisement:

"Even if we believe and hope that the war will end in the near future, we need to support Ukraine for many years, to build their defences to deter future aggression," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, military support is critical for expelling Russian troops from Ukraine and forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon his occupation objectives.

Reportedly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to establish a US$100 billion fund of allied contributions for Ukraine over five years as part of a package that alliance leaders would approve when they meet in Washington in July.

Later, Stoltenberg stated that member countries are still discussing the format for establishing a new fund to assist Ukraine, and Kyiv is also involved in the discussion.

However, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba doubts that Stoltenberg's idea can be implemented "in the current financial model".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
NATO
NATO Secretary General says Ukraine will have to decide which compromises it will accept in war with Russia – BBC
US and Germany do not support Ukraine's accession to NATO – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Integration
NATO Secretary General does not think F-16 jets will change course of war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: