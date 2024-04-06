All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians shell Pokrovsk district, killing 5

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 6 April 2024, 21:36
Russians shell Pokrovsk district, killing 5
Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk Oblast

Five people have been killed, including a minor, and two more have been injured as a result of artillery attacks on the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigation claims that on 6 April 2024, Russian troops twice attacked the village of Kurakhivka, Pokrovsk district. The Russian attack on the territory of the private sector killed four people. Among the dead are a 38-year-old mother and her 16-year-old daughter. A 52-year-old man was also injured.

Advertisement:

In addition, Russians attacked the city of Krasnohorivka, killing a 25-year-old man. A 29-year-old citizen was also injured. He received medical assistance.

Quote: "The enemy attacked these settlements with artillery. Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill 2 civilians in New-York in Donetsk Oblast – photo
Russians attack Pokrovsk: five wounded, including child – photo
Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills 2 people
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: