Russians shell Pokrovsk district, killing 5

Five people have been killed, including a minor, and two more have been injured as a result of artillery attacks on the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigation claims that on 6 April 2024, Russian troops twice attacked the village of Kurakhivka, Pokrovsk district. The Russian attack on the territory of the private sector killed four people. Among the dead are a 38-year-old mother and her 16-year-old daughter. A 52-year-old man was also injured.

In addition, Russians attacked the city of Krasnohorivka, killing a 25-year-old man. A 29-year-old citizen was also injured. He received medical assistance.

Quote: "The enemy attacked these settlements with artillery. Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

