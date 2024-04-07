All Sections
Canada announces increased support for Ukraine amid delay in US aid

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 04:28
Chrystia Freeland. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that Canada's support for Ukraine has been an important contribution to strengthening NATO at a time when the United States has been "unable to step up" its assistance to the embattled country.

Source: Freeland on CBC Radio

Quote: "In March, Canada sent $2 billion in urgent budget financing support to Ukraine at a time […] when the U.S. has been unable to step up and provide support for Ukraine. We were there to fill the gap."

Details: Freeland noted that Canadians can be proud because their country "is absolutely doing its part to resist Russia" by supporting Ukraine in "NATO's biggest fight".

Background: Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly believes that after the US presidential election, Canada will continue to support Ukraine.

Subjects: Canadaaid for Ukrainewar
Canada
