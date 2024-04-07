Canada announces increased support for Ukraine amid delay in US aid

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that Canada's support for Ukraine has been an important contribution to strengthening NATO at a time when the United States has been "unable to step up" its assistance to the embattled country.

Source: Freeland on CBC Radio

Quote: "In March, Canada sent $2 billion in urgent budget financing support to Ukraine at a time […] when the U.S. has been unable to step up and provide support for Ukraine. We were there to fill the gap."

Details: Freeland noted that Canadians can be proud because their country "is absolutely doing its part to resist Russia" by supporting Ukraine in "NATO's biggest fight".

Background: Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly believes that after the US presidential election, Canada will continue to support Ukraine.

