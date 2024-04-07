All Sections
Support Us

"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 14:58
We are preparing a response: Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the situation on the frontlines and future planning with the heads of military and political departments.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I’ve had a discussion with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We have discussed the situation on the frontline in detail, planning our further actions.

Defence Minister [Rustem] Umierov reported on the ammunition situation. We are doing our best to ensure that every combat brigade has everything they need to defend the state. 

Separate conversation was held with Vasyl Maliuk, Head of Ukraine's Security Service (SSU), Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), and Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, regarding enemy strikes on Kharkiv and eastern regions of Ukraine. Russia does not cease its terror for a moment. We are working to provide our people with reliable protection. We are preparing a response to the enemy, a very specific and just one."

Background: DIU Chief Budanov does not rule out the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024.

Zelenskyy
