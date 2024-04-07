Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv: 5 people injured, 13 residential buildings and educational facilities damaged – photo

The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv on 7 April. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

Five civilians have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday.

Source: the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "On 7 April at about 11:45, the Armed Forces of Russia struck a residential area of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Five civilians have been injured.

The strikes damaged at least 13 high-rise apartment blocks and private houses, educational institutions, a café, student accommodation, a hotel and vehicles."

Details: Early reports say the Russians dropped two UMPBs (unified multi-purpose glide bombs) from an aircraft.

Background: On the afternoon of 7 April the Russians struck the city of Kharkiv. People have been injured as a result of strikes on the city centre.

