Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv: 5 people injured, 13 residential buildings and educational facilities damaged – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 April 2024, 16:55
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv: 5 people injured, 13 residential buildings and educational facilities damaged – photo
The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv on 7 April. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

Five civilians have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday.

Source: the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

наслідки ударів по Харкову 7 квітня
The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv on 7 April
Photo: the Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: "On 7 April at about 11:45, the Armed Forces of Russia struck a residential area of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Five civilians have been injured.

The strikes damaged at least 13 high-rise apartment blocks and private houses, educational institutions, a café, student accommodation, a hotel and vehicles."

 

Details: Early reports say the Russians dropped two UMPBs (unified multi-purpose glide bombs) from an aircraft.

Background: On the afternoon of 7 April the Russians struck the city of Kharkiv. People have been injured as a result of strikes on the city centre.

Subjects: Kharkivwar
