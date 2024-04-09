Number of casualties caused by Russian strike on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast rises to 16

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on a family residence hall in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 April has increased to 16, including 4 children aged 5-11.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Pronin stated that several people are being treated in medical facilities. One patient is in critical condition, and injuries of several others are of moderate severity.

The Russian attacks temporarily left over 9,000 consumers and 120 businesses in Poltava and Shcherbani hromadas without electricity overnight [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported that power engineers have restored power supply to all households, except for a partially destroyed building.

Local social services are operating in enhanced mode, including assisting the affected individuals in filing applications to receive financial aid from the regional budget.

Quote: "Our international partners are providing support as well. They offer psychological, humanitarian assistance, and building materials. Together, we stand by those in need, caring for each other. Glory to Ukraine!"

Background:

The Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure in Poltava hromada, Poltava Oblast, on the evening of 8 April. A person was killed in the attack. Ten others were injured.

The Russians targeted a family residence hall where approximately 30 people resided. Nearly 100 rescue workers were engaged.

