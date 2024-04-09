Ukrainian actor and defender Andrii Domanskyi has died – photo

Andrii Domanskyi, an actor at the Zhytomyr Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre named after Ivan Kocherha who volunteered to join the Ukrainian army at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has passed away.

Source: press service of Zhytomyr Oblast Council

Quote: "Andrii Domanskyi, the leading actor of the Zhytomyr Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre named after Ivan Kocherha, who volunteered to defend Ukraine, has been killed in the war [sic]... The leadership, members and executive staff of Zhytomyr Oblast Council express their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Andrii Domanskyi. May the hero rest in peace."

Advertisement:

Andrii Domanskyi joined the army voluntarily. Photo: Zhytomyr Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre on Facebook

The theatre where Domanskyi worked also reacted to his death. "You were always sincere and kind. You always moved towards your goal. You knew how to support people with words and with deeds. You were always smiling. You were wise, frank and emotional. Incredibly talented and charismatic. You loved the theatre, and the theatre loved you," the theatre posted on Facebook.

They also reported that the farewell ceremony to the actor-defender will take place on Wednesday, 10 April, at 12:00 in the theatre lobby.

Domanskyi in one of his performances. Photo: Zhytomyr Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre on Facebook

Oleh Saftiuk, Domanskyi's brother-in-arms, said that the actor had been seriously injured in battle, underwent treatment and was later discharged from service. "My friend, my comrade-in-arms Andrii Domansky, Artyst, has died. We were together from the beginning of the full-scale war. We fought from Makariv to Kherson. Together we stormed the 17th position near Bilohirka in Kherson Oblast and held the defence. It was he who pulled me out of a trench wounded and covered our retreat. In that battle, Andrii received a severe barotrauma... Then we went to a number of hospitals together... treatment and medical boards. He was discharged, and I was glad. I said, ‘You’ll live a little longer’..." Saftiuk said.

Andrii Domanskyi sustained a severe barotrauma. Photo: Oleh Saftiuk on Facebook

Andrii Domanskyi worked as an actor for almost 25 years, playing over 40 roles at the Zhytomyr Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre.

At the start of the full-scale invasion, he joined the ranks of the country's defenders as a volunteer, going by the alias Artyst ("Artist").

Support UP or become our patron!