All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

War looms over Europe, more investment in defence is needed – Borrell

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 9 April 2024, 15:54
War looms over Europe, more investment in defence is needed – Borrell
Photo: Getty Images

A full-scale conflict in Europe is no longer a fantasy, and Europeans must find new ways to fund preparations for a potentially wider war on the continent.

Source: European Pravda; Euractiv citing top EU diplomat Josep Borrell

Details: Borrell’s comments emerged after several of Europe’s military and political leaders cautioned that Russia may potentially unleash a conflict against NATO in the next decade.

Advertisement:

"War is certainly looming around us… and a high-intensity, conventional war in Europe is no longer a fantasy," Borrell said in a speech at an economic forum in Brussels.

Russia threatens Europe through its war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on EU member states, he added.

"It [the war] is not going to start tomorrow, but we cannot deny reality," Borrell said in his most explicit comment to date. He called for new ways to be found to increase investment in defence.

"We need a new intergovernmental financing vehicle …comparable to the one that we created during the financial crisis," Borrell noted.

The EU’s top diplomat also mentioned Europeans’ growing fears of the potential return of former US president Donald Trump, who has threatened not to defend NATO allies in Europe that do not spend enough on defence.

"The US umbrella, which we have relied on since the Cold War, may not be open all the time. Maybe, depending on who is ruling Washington, we cannot rely on America to protect us," Borrell said.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron stated in February that Russia may attack NATO countries within the next few years, as evidenced by Moscow's actions in recent weeks.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that NATO must prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.
  • Micael Bydén, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, and Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Swedish Minister for Civil Defence, have stated that all citizens of the country must be ready for war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warEurope
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
war
One person killed and several injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Russians hit Kharkiv with glide bombs: three people injured
Number of casualties caused by Russian strike on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast rises to 16
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: