All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Head of Kyiv military enlistment office demoted after attempted revenge call-up of investigative journalist

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 April 2024, 17:36
Head of Kyiv military enlistment office demoted after attempted revenge call-up of investigative journalist
screenshot

The head of the Solomianskyi district military enlistment office in Kyiv has been transferred to a lower position.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to an enquiry from Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As per the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the Solomianskyi district military enlistment office was transferred to another place of service after the incident with the Slidstvo.info journalist."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff explained that according to this decision, the military man would be demoted to a position in a combat unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decision was made after a detailed review of all the circumstances of the incident and the established information.

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to the principles of openness and transparency in their activities and emphasise the importance of the media and the public working together to protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen of Ukraine."

Previously: It was reported on 9 April that Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), had suspended Illia Vitiuk, the head of the SSU’s cybersecurity department, pending an investigation into information published by the investigative journalism outlet Slidstvo.Info, and sent him to the front line.

Background:

  • Investigative journalists from Slidstvo.info found that Vitiuk’s wife purchased an apartment in December 2023 at the market value of more than UAH 20 million (nearly US$514,000). However, the official's declaration stated that UAH 12.8 million (US$335,000) was paid for the apartment.  
  • The media reported on 6 April that following this investigation, military enlistment officers attempted to serve Slidstvo.info journalist Yevhen Shulhat with a call-up notice.
  • The SSU and the Ministry of Defence, together with the General Staff, said they were looking into the information published by Slidstvo.info regarding attempts to give a call-up notice to their journalist after he published an investigative report on the special service officer.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service suspends official and sends him to combat zone in response to journalistic investigation
Pressure through call-up notice: Ukrainian media association calls for proceedings to be opened against Security Service and enlistment office staff
Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: