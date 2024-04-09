Head of Kyiv military enlistment office demoted after attempted revenge call-up of investigative journalist

The head of the Solomianskyi district military enlistment office in Kyiv has been transferred to a lower position.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to an enquiry from Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As per the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the Solomianskyi district military enlistment office was transferred to another place of service after the incident with the Slidstvo.info journalist."

Details: The General Staff explained that according to this decision, the military man would be demoted to a position in a combat unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decision was made after a detailed review of all the circumstances of the incident and the established information.

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to the principles of openness and transparency in their activities and emphasise the importance of the media and the public working together to protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen of Ukraine."

Previously: It was reported on 9 April that Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), had suspended Illia Vitiuk, the head of the SSU’s cybersecurity department, pending an investigation into information published by the investigative journalism outlet Slidstvo.Info, and sent him to the front line.

Investigative journalists from Slidstvo.info found that Vitiuk’s wife purchased an apartment in December 2023 at the market value of more than UAH 20 million (nearly US$514,000). However, the official's declaration stated that UAH 12.8 million (US$335,000) was paid for the apartment.

The media reported on 6 April that following this investigation, military enlistment officers attempted to serve Slidstvo.info journalist Yevhen Shulhat with a call-up notice.

The SSU and the Ministry of Defence, together with the General Staff, said they were looking into the information published by Slidstvo.info regarding attempts to give a call-up notice to their journalist after he published an investigative report on the special service officer.

