Ukraine's State Property Fund receives Russian propagandist Kiselyov's sanctioned assets

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) has received a number of sanctioned assets at its disposal, including corporate rights in companies owned by Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov.

Source: Vitalii Koval, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine

Details: "The SPFU has received the corporate rights of Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov in Club Skovoroda LLC and Promo.ua LLC," he said.

Advertisement:

Koval reiterated that on 4 March, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized Kiselyov’s assets in favour of the state.

The sanctioned property also included Atlantis-PAK Ukraine, a subsidiary of Pentopak, which was recently transferred to the Fund's management. The ultimate beneficial owner is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the newly sanctioned assets include a market in Kherson Oblast owned by local separatist Georgiy Kalyonov.

Background:

The State Property Fund of Ukraine expects a large-scale privatisation to start in the second half of the year. It will cover assets worth more than 250 million hryvnias (about US$6.4 million).

Support UP or become our patron!