Ukrainian forces destroy Grad multiple-rocket launcher Russians used to attack Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast – video

A screenshot from the video by the Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Grad-P man-portable rocket launcher that the Russians used to strike the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, plus an ammunition storage point.

Source: the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Quote: "The defenders of Ochakiv, using FPV drones, have destroyed a Grad-P man-portable rocket launcher, together with personnel and an ammunition storage point, which the Russians used to strike the town of Ochakiv."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!