Ukrainian forces destroy Grad multiple-rocket launcher Russians used to attack Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast – video
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 21:04
Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Grad-P man-portable rocket launcher that the Russians used to strike the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, plus an ammunition storage point.
Source: the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook
Quote: "The defenders of Ochakiv, using FPV drones, have destroyed a Grad-P man-portable rocket launcher, together with personnel and an ammunition storage point, which the Russians used to strike the town of Ochakiv."
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!