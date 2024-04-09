All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Grad multiple-rocket launcher Russians used to attack Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 April 2024, 21:04
A screenshot from the video by the Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Grad-P man-portable rocket launcher that the Russians used to strike the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, plus an ammunition storage point.

Source: the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Quote: "The defenders of Ochakiv, using FPV drones, have destroyed a Grad-P man-portable rocket launcher, together with personnel and an ammunition storage point, which the Russians used to strike the town of Ochakiv."

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

Demobilisation excluded from bill on mobilisation and is to be considered separately – document
Russians conduct over 40 attacks on two fronts within 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Number of casualties of Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to four
