UK Foreign Secretary after meeting with Trump: Approving aid for Ukraine is in US interest

During a visit to the United States, which included a meeting with Donald Trump, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has once again called on US lawmakers to unlock an aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Cameron at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; European Pravda, with reference to Politico

The Foreign Secretary said that "nothing is more important [for Ukraine] than the supplemental that the Congress is looking at at the moment".

Quote: "I come here with no intention to lecture anybody or tell anybody what to do or get in the way of the process of politics and other things in the US. I just come here as a great friend and believer in this country and a believer that it's profoundly in your interest and your security, and your future and the future of all your partners, to release this money and let it through."

Commenting on his meeting with Trump earlier in the day at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Cameron said that they had discussed geopolitical issues, such as the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, but refused to go into details.

Cameron has previously called on his European counterparts to also put pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson to approve aid for Kyiv.

Together with his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, Cameron has called on the allies to do even more to ensure Ukraine's victory over Russia.

