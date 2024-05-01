All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


G7 nations pledge to decrease dependence on Russian goods in nuclear industry

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 1 May 2024, 11:48
G7 nations pledge to decrease dependence on Russian goods in nuclear industry
The turbine hall of a nuclear reactor in France. Photo: Nathan Lein/Bloomberg

The Group of Seven (G7) countries committed on 30 April to working to reduce their dependence on "civil nuclear-related goods" from Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: In a closing statement in the Italian city of Turin, G7 energy ministers said their countries would join multilateral efforts to promote diversification of fuel supplies free of Russian influence.

Advertisement:

Officials also vowed to promote nuclear fusion as a future energy source.

Additionally, the ministers agreed to phase out the use of coal in power generation by the first half of the 2030s, citing commitments to limit future temperature increases, the statement said.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Germany had previously objected to any mention of nuclear power in the G7's so-called "green transition" initiatives.

Background:

  • The US Senate adopted a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia after a similar vote in the House of Representatives in December.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the UK plans to invest over US$380 million to launch its own production of high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel (HALEU) for nuclear reactors.
  • Before that, it became known that the European Union again increased imports of Russian nuclear fuel and services for Russian reactors in 2023 compared to 2021, i.e. the period before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaenergy
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Drones attack two Russian oblasts: Ryazan refinery ablaze – video
US Senate votes to ban enriched uranium imports from Russia – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: