G7 nations pledge to decrease dependence on Russian goods in nuclear industry

The turbine hall of a nuclear reactor in France. Photo: Nathan Lein/Bloomberg

The Group of Seven (G7) countries committed on 30 April to working to reduce their dependence on "civil nuclear-related goods" from Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: In a closing statement in the Italian city of Turin, G7 energy ministers said their countries would join multilateral efforts to promote diversification of fuel supplies free of Russian influence.

Officials also vowed to promote nuclear fusion as a future energy source.

Additionally, the ministers agreed to phase out the use of coal in power generation by the first half of the 2030s, citing commitments to limit future temperature increases, the statement said.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Germany had previously objected to any mention of nuclear power in the G7's so-called "green transition" initiatives.

Background:

The US Senate adopted a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia after a similar vote in the House of Representatives in December.

Earlier, it was reported that the UK plans to invest over US$380 million to launch its own production of high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel (HALEU) for nuclear reactors.

Before that, it became known that the European Union again increased imports of Russian nuclear fuel and services for Russian reactors in 2023 compared to 2021, i.e. the period before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

