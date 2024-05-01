Lukashenko urges Belarusian athletes to give their Olympic rivals a "good beating"

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes there is no need to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games and has urged Belarusian athletes to give their rivals in Paris "a good beating".

Quote: "This is the athletes’ choice. Of course we wanted to have a national anthem, a flag and so on [Belarusian athletes will be competing as neutrals – ed.]. But I understand the athletes: this is their life. I don't insist on any of the options. But if you’ve been selected and are going there as a neutral, then 'give them a good beating', show that you are a true Belarusian.

Tomorrow we will return to this European, global family. And we’ll show them what we can do. And let the athletes decide for themselves: if they want to go, let them go and compete, as long as they compete with dignity so that we can be proud of them."

The Belarusian national team has won 105 medals in its Olympic history: 21 gold, 37 silver and 47 bronze.

Athletics has proved to be the Belarusians’ forte at the summer Olympics. In 2000 and 2004, they won three gold medals in the discus (Ellina Zvereva), the 100 metres (Yulia Nestsiarenka) and the shot put (Yanina Karolchyk).

Russian athletes have been bowing to international pressure and refusing to participate in the Olympics. This is evidenced by statements made by Russian representatives in fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, rowing, shooting, artistic gymnastics and archery.

502 of Ukraine’s sports infrastructure facilities have been damaged during the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

18-year-old futsal player Bohdan Kozak was killed defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

