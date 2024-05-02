All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine detains informant of Wagner PMC mercenaries

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 2 May 2024, 11:18
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed a perpetrator who was feeding information about the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment in the Kramatorsk district to the Russians.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office; Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) 

Quote from SSU: "During counter-sabotage measures, an enemy informant who tracked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kramatorsk district was detained.

He received the task from militants of the Russian private military company Wagner, which is now part of the regular troops of the aggressor country."

Details: Following the investigation, in autumn 2023, a resident of a village in Donetsk Oblast agreed to work for the Russians. They remotely contacted him through the perpetrator's ex-wife, who now lives in Russia. 

The man informed her about the deployment of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Kramatorsk and its surroundings. In addition, he indicated the area where he saw combat aircraft flying. 

In addition, on the instructions of the Wagner mercenaries, the perpetrator had to identify and send them the exact coordinates of the airfields where the Ukrainian military helicopters were based. The Russians planned to use this information to prepare for combat operations on the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk fronts. 

To gather the intelligence, the man walked around the area on foot and covertly took photographs of the territory. During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favour of Russia was seized from the detainee. 

Law enforcement officers served the man a notice of suspicion. He is currently in custody, facing up to 8 years in prison.

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineDonetsk Oblast
