Biden's team plans to reduce attention to Ukraine during election campaign – Politico

US President Joe Biden is not going to focus on support for Ukraine in his election rhetoric.

Source: Politico with reference to its sources

Details: After Biden scored a huge foreign policy victory by signing a law that provided US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine, his team plans to reduce public attention to US involvement in the war in Ukraine.

They intend to appeal to an electorate preoccupied with economic problems.

Politico stressed that the cause of democracy would remain a central component of Biden's campaign, as a unifying thread for discussing everything from Ukraine and Donald Trump to abortions, gun safety and education.

The White House and campaign aides have said they do not foresee a continuous PR push to boost support for the war in Ukraine in the coming months.

A senior official from the Biden administration said that "now that the supplemental passed Congress, it’s naturally less of a salient issue."

Still, Democrats and committed transatlanticists who agree with Biden's view largely believe that the most important element of continued US support for Ukraine and NATO is that Biden will serve a second term. Therefore, it makes sense for them to focus on other issues that are of greater concern to American voters.

