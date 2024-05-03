All Sections
Iraq completes Group B line-up where Ukraine's national football team will compete at 2024 Olympic Games

Friday, 3 May 2024, 08:43
Ukrainian football team. Stock photo: Getty Images

The last opponent of the Ukrainian national football team at the group stage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been determined. 

Source: Champion 

Details: Iraq became the fourth team in Group B. The team won a ticket to the Olympics as the bronze medallist in the U-23 Asian Cup. In the match for 3rd place, Iraq defeated Indonesia 2-1. 

Ukraine will therefore play against Argentina, Morocco and Iraq in Group B. 

It should be noted that Ruslan Rotan's team will play against the Iraqis in the first match of the tournament on 24 July. 

Group B

Argentina

Morocco

Iraq

Ukraine 

Schedule of matches for Ukraine's national team (Kyiv time)

24 July, 20:00. Ukraine – Iraq

27 July, 18:00. Ukraine – Morocco

30 July, 18:00. Ukraine – Argentina 

The Olympic football tournament will take place from 24 July to 10 August. In addition to the host city of Paris, matches will also be played in Bordeaux, Desin-Charpies, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne. Two teams from each group will advance to the play-offs. 

This is the first time the Ukrainian team will take part in these competitions. They obtained their Olympic licence thanks to the U21 national team reaching the semi-finals of the youth Euro 2023. 

Background:

The current champion of the Olympic football tournament is the Brazilian national team, which defeated Spain (2-1 after overtime) in the final of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The bronze medals were won by Mexico, which defeated the host country, Japan (3-1), in the match for 3rd place. 

