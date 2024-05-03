Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 22 tanks over past 24 hours
Friday, 3 May 2024, 07:57
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 1,270 soldiers and 181 pieces of equipment.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 472,140 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 7,354 (+22) tanks;
- 14,129 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,102 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,053 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 786 (+2) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,580 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,126 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,266 (+42) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,993 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
