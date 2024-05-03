Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 22 tanks over past 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 1,270 soldiers and 181 pieces of equipment.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

472,140 (+1,270) military personnel;

7,354 (+22) tanks;

14,129 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;

12,102 (+58) artillery systems;

1,053 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

786 (+2) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,580 (+19) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,126 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,266 (+42) vehicles and tankers;

1,993 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

