Explosion heard and fire breaks out in occupied Berdiansk

An explosion was heard and a large-scale fire broke out in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 2 May.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Fire in Berdiansk. Residents of Berdiansk heard an explosion at around 08:20, after which a fire broke out in the Koloniia residential district."

Advertisement:

Details: Halitsina added that they are waiting for more detailed information.

Meanwhile, people on social networks mention that the Dormash plant is located in this area, where the Russians used to repair their military equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!