Ukrainian President's Office provides details of Zelenskyy's meeting with Cameron, on private visit to Kyiv

The Office of the President of Ukraine provided details on Friday morning of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday, 2 May.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The press service of the President’s Office noted that Zelenskyy had thanked the UK government for the largest defence support package of £0.5 billion, which was announced last week.

Quote: "The provision of this package, together with the crucial decision by the United States to help, is of great importance to us at this key moment," Zelenskyy said.

The President briefed Cameron on the situation at the front and emphasised that it was important that the weapons provided for in the support package arrive as soon as possible. First of all, it concerns armoured vehicles, ammunition and missiles of various types.

Special attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming international events: the Group of Seven summit in Italy, the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., and the fourth summit of the European Political Community in the United Kingdom.

Cameron's visit to Kyiv was reported by Reuters, which interviewed the diplomat. The agency noted that Cameron met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his second visit to the Ukrainian capital as UK Foreign Secretary.

Meanwhile, no official sources in either of the countries reported on Cameron’s visit. The same goes for Cameron's meetings with Kuleba and Zelenskyy.

In Kyiv, Cameron promised that the UK would provide Ukraine with three billion pounds of annual military aid, and this would continue for "as long as it takes."

Cameron also told Reuters that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

