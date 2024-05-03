All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian President's Office provides details of Zelenskyy's meeting with Cameron, on private visit to Kyiv

Friday, 3 May 2024, 09:33
Ukrainian President's Office provides details of Zelenskyy's meeting with Cameron, on private visit to Kyiv
Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

The Office of the President of Ukraine provided details on Friday morning of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday, 2 May.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The press service of the President’s Office noted that Zelenskyy had thanked the UK government for the largest defence support package of £0.5 billion, which was announced last week. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The provision of this package, together with the crucial decision by the United States to help, is of great importance to us at this key moment," Zelenskyy said.

The President briefed Cameron on the situation at the front and emphasised that it was important that the weapons provided for in the support package arrive as soon as possible. First of all, it concerns armoured vehicles, ammunition and missiles of various types. 

Special attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming international events: the Group of Seven summit in Italy, the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., and the fourth summit of the European Political Community in the United Kingdom.

Cameron's visit to Kyiv was reported by Reuters, which interviewed the diplomat. The agency noted that Cameron met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his second visit to the Ukrainian capital as UK Foreign Secretary.

Meanwhile, no official sources in either of the countries reported on Cameron’s visit. The same goes for Cameron's meetings with Kuleba and Zelenskyy.

In Kyiv, Cameron promised that the UK would provide Ukraine with three billion pounds of annual military aid, and this would continue for "as long as it takes."

Cameron also told Reuters that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyUK
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin will try to disrupt Peace Summit – video
Zelenskyy orders faster delivery of weapons from partners to battlefield
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: