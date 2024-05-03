The President's Office website has rejected the publication of a petition to support the unblocking of the provision of Western weapons and assistance to the Azov 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard.

Source: the bridage's press office; Denys Prokopenko, the Commander of the Azov Assault Brigade

Quote: "Despite the Azov's repeated demonstration of professionalism and effectiveness, the spread of Russian propaganda continues to restrict the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade's access to modern Western weapons.

The publication of a petition calling on Ukraine's political leadership to make every effort to remove the amendment banning the provision of American weapons to the Azov brigade from US consolidated appropriations laws was rejected.

The website of the official internet representation of the President of Ukraine rejected the petition twice."

Details: The Azov brigade reiterates that their fighters defended Mariupol in 2022 with limited resources and obsolete weapons. This was the consequence of amendments to US laws, which have been in effect since 2017, blocking the provision of weapons and training or other assistance to the Azov Battalion.

"Azov has proven its professionalism and determination in repelling Russian aggression with blood. The fighters of the 12th Azov Brigade defend the civilised world every day and require support to obtain modern Western weaponry," the brigade emphasises.

Background:

Denys Prokopenko, the Commander of the Azov Assault Brigade, has called for the brigade to be removed from the US Appropriations Bill, which effectively prevents Azov from receiving Western weaponry.

