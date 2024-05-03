All Sections
Ukrainian citizen killed in Budapest: Foreign Ministry reveals details

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 3 May 2024, 12:10
Stock photo: getty Images

A Ukrainian man died of a stab wound during a quarrel with a Kazakh citizen in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary noted that a citizen of Ukraine who was about 48 died as a result of a stabbing.

The incident occurred as a result of a quarrel in a dormitory for employees of a haulier company. A Kazakh citizen suspected of committing the crime has been detained, and investigative actions are underway.

"The Embassy is establishing contact with the relatives of the deceased and is in constant contact with the Hungarian investigative authorities," the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

The day before, the Budapest police reported that they had detained a 44-year-old man suspected of murdering a 48-year-old Ukrainian. The Hungarian police learned about the clash that resulted in the death of the Ukrainian on 1 May.

Hungarian RTL Híradó reported that both men worked as lorry drivers.

Background: Recently, there have been several high-profile murders of Ukrainians abroad. Two Ukrainian soldiers were stabbed to death in April in Bavaria, Germany, and a preventive measure was chosen for a 57-year-old Russian suspect. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryUkraineemergency event
