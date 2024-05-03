TIME identifies 100 most influential people in health industry, 2 of them are Ukrainians – photo

Ukrainian doctor and volunteer of Ukrainian origin entered the Time 100 Health rating. Photo: TIME

Time magazine released a list of the world's 100 most influential individuals in the health industry. It includes a Ukrainian doctor and an American volunteer of Ukrainian descent.

They landed up in the Innovators category, the publication's website says.

Dima Gazda is a dermatologist and co-founder of Esper Bionics, a firm that makes bionic prostheses.

Esper Bionics maintains offices in the United States, Germany, and Ukraine. The business develops robotic arms that enable people who have lost limbs to execute even the most delicate tasks, such as raising a single grape.

When the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Esper Bionics began offering free bionic hands to wounded military and civilian Ukrainians. Currently, 70 people have received them, with another 250 on the waiting list.

"It’s not smart for business, but there are way more important things than business," says Dima Gazda.

Dima Gazda photo: Time

Dora Chomiak, an American volunteer of Ukrainian descent, is the CEO of the Razom Charitable Foundation. She has spent the past ten years working to improve Ukrainians' health and well-being.

With the onset of Russia’s full-scale war, Razom’s fund grew significantly. It employs 75 workers throughout the United States and Ukraine. Razom has already provided US$100 million in help.

This money was used to purchase drugs for Ukrainian hospitals and mental health centres, as well as to help front-line doctors. The charity recently delivered six mobile medical units to medics on the battlefield. They can help them stabilise critically injured soldiers.

Razom works with American surgeons who travel to Ukraine for complicated surgeries and teach Ukrainian medical students.

"We’re not a Band-Aid, but rather a group fighting for sustainable change," notes Dora Chomiak.

Dora Chomiak photo: Time

The Time 100 Health ranking included Hadiza Shehu Galadanchi, a Nigerian professor of obstetrics and gynaecology who focuses on maternal mortality during childbirth.

The list also includes Vivek Murthy, a doctor from the USA, who investigates loneliness.

Joel Habener, Dan Drucker, Svetlana Mojsov and Jens Juul Holst, the scientists that pioneered the development of weight-loss medications, are also on the list.

The Time 100 Health ranking features Michael J. Fox, an actor whose charity organisation developed the first test to diagnose Parkinson's disease and is working on a cure for it.

Bashar Murad, the head of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, which helps injured persons in the Gaza Strip, is also among the figures mentioned in the ranking.

