Zelenskyy discusses security of nuclear power plant in Khmelnytskyi – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Khmelnytskyi Oblast to discuss the security situation, particularly the security of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Quote: "I’ve held a meeting in Khmelnytskyi regarding the security situation and protection of our people. We also discussed the social and economic situation, protection of critical infrastructure facilities and energy recovery. I have appointed a new head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration – Serhii Tiurin.

Detailed reports were provided on civil defence and emergency response in the region, focusing on key facilities. We discussed the security of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, the overall energy potential in the region and the reconstruction of facilities damaged by Russian strikes."

Details: In Khmelnytskyi, Zelenskyy also visited soldiers who are receiving treatment after injuries.

Additionally, the president met separately with cadets of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

