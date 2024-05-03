All Sections
Khartiia brigade arrives in Ocheretyne district to strengthen Ukrainian forces

Olha Kyrylenko, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 3 May 2024, 15:18
Khartiia brigade arrives in Ocheretyne district to strengthen Ukrainian forces
Photo: Facebook/13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine

The 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has arrived to strengthen Ukrainian forces near the village of Ocheretyne, where the Russian army managed to gain a foothold recently.

Source: statement by Khartiia Brigade on Facebook; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in Khartiia Brigade

Quote: "A combined unit of the 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 467th Separate Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast. Over the past few weeks, aerial reconnaissance, jointly with artillery, killed Russian infantry on pickup trucks and lorries and struck a Russian tank. In total, the unit inflicted the losses of about 200 members of the Russian personnel."

Details: Reportedly, Khartiia is not the first unit redeployed to the Avdiivka front in an attempt to stabilise the situation. After capturing Ocheretyne, the Russians did not stop and continued "crawling" to the east and north. DeepState reports that they have managed to advance 2-3 km.

Background: 

  • Russian forces advanced towards the village of Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast) on Tuesday, 16 April.
  • On 27 April, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces confirmed that the Russians managed to break through and gain a foothold in a part of this settlement.
  • On 2 May, Russian forces managed to break through and gain a foothold in the village of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, but the area that the Russians hold is under the fire control of Ukrainian soldiers, and the fighting continues.
  • Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of the 13th Rapid Reaction Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), was killed in a combat mission near the village of Dolynske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
