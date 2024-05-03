UK Foreign Secretary explains why investing in Ukraine's security is crucial while on visit to Kyiv – video

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has recorded a video in the centre of Kyiv in which he spoke about two visions of the future in the event of proper or insufficient support for Ukraine.

Source: Cameron on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Cameron stressed that the UK is one of the countries that supports Ukraine diplomatically, economically and militarily the most. He also noted that the UK is one of the countries that does it the fastest.

"It’s important because Ukraine needs help now. They’ve done brilliantly on the Black Sea, sinking so much of Putin’s Black Sea Fleet.

But there are many challenges on land and they need to meet those challenges," Cameron said.

Similarly, he said that it is necessary to act quickly, as this will give leverage to put pressure on other countries to act quickly and provide funds.

"Well, it matters crucially for this country… But it also matters for us. Ukrainian security is about European security and about British security," he noted.

My message from Kyiv: supporting Ukraine's security is the best investment we can make in our security. pic.twitter.com/5Fr0azyCVK — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 3, 2024

Cameron said that two different visions of the future are now emerging.

"One is that we push back Putin. There’s a just peace, and this country recovers its sovereignty. And NATO will be stronger, Europe will be stronger, Britain will be stronger.

But there is an alternative scenario where we don’t back Ukraine sufficiently, where Putin scores a win here in Ukraine, and we’ll be living in a far more unsafe and uncertain and dangerous world," Cameron said.

Cameron said that the investments being made today in Ukraine's security are the best possible investments in our own security.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, Cameron began negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership during his visit to Kyiv the day before.

He promised that the UK would provide Ukraine with three billion pounds of annual military aid, and this would continue "for as long as it takes."

Cameron also told Reuters that Ukraine had the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

