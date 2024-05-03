Google announces second stage of US$10 million fund to support Ukrainian startups
Friday, 3 May 2024, 16:30
Google is launching the second stage of the US$10 million from the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
Details: Startups can receive grants of up to US$100,000, which can be used for:
Advertisement:
- Business development
- Restoring operations affected by war
- Creating new products that meet current needs
Special attention will be paid to startups developing products based on artificial intelligence (AI). Applications are accepted until 5 June 2024.
Google has already provided 58 Ukrainian startups with US$5 million in free grants and technical support.
Support UP or become our patron!