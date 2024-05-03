Google announces second stage of US$10 million fund to support Ukrainian startups

Google is launching the second stage of the US$10 million from the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Details: Startups can receive grants of up to US$100,000, which can be used for:

Business development

Restoring operations affected by war

Creating new products that meet current needs

Special attention will be paid to startups developing products based on artificial intelligence (AI). Applications are accepted until 5 June 2024.

Google has already provided 58 Ukrainian startups with US$5 million in free grants and technical support.

