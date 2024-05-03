All Sections
Google announces second stage of US$10 million fund to support Ukrainian startups

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 3 May 2024, 16:30
Google announces second stage of US$10 million fund to support Ukrainian startups
Google. Photo: Getty Images

Google is launching the second stage of the US$10 million from the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Details: Startups can receive grants of up to US$100,000, which can be used for:

  • Business development
  • Restoring operations affected by war
  • Creating new products that meet current needs

Special attention will be paid to startups developing products based on artificial intelligence (AI). Applications are accepted until 5 June 2024.

Google has already provided 58 Ukrainian startups with US$5 million in free grants and technical support.

