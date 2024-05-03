Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks with his Czech counterpart on progress in purchasing shells for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported on a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, which focused on the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X); European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that Jan Lipavský and he talked about the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine in third countries, for which a number of other allies have provided funds and, in general, efforts to strengthen military support for Ukraine.

I spoke with @JanLipavsky to take stock of the Czech initiative’s progress and overall efforts to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine. We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 3, 2024

"We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support," Dmitry Kuleba wrote.

Background:

The EU's chief diplomat admitted that the first shells from the Czech initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June.

Jan Lipavský and several other Western officials called on Europe "not to relax" after the long-awaited approval of additional funding to support Ukraine by the US Congress.

