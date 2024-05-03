All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks with his Czech counterpart on progress in purchasing shells for Ukraine

Mariia YemetsFriday, 3 May 2024, 17:04
Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks with his Czech counterpart on progress in purchasing shells for Ukraine
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has  reported on a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, which focused on the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X); European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that Jan Lipavský and he talked about the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine in third countries, for which a number of other allies have provided funds and, in general, efforts to strengthen military support for Ukraine. 

"We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support," Dmitry Kuleba wrote. 

Background:

  • The EU's chief diplomat admitted that the first shells from the Czech initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June.
  • Jan Lipavský and several other Western officials called on Europe "not to relax" after the long-awaited approval of additional funding to support Ukraine by the US Congress. 

