Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks with his Czech counterpart on progress in purchasing shells for Ukraine
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported on a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, which focused on the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X); European Pravda
Details: Kuleba noted that Jan Lipavský and he talked about the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine in third countries, for which a number of other allies have provided funds and, in general, efforts to strengthen military support for Ukraine.
I spoke with @JanLipavsky to take stock of the Czech initiative’s progress and overall efforts to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine. We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 3, 2024
"We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support," Dmitry Kuleba wrote.
Background:
- The EU's chief diplomat admitted that the first shells from the Czech initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June.
- Jan Lipavský and several other Western officials called on Europe "not to relax" after the long-awaited approval of additional funding to support Ukraine by the US Congress.
