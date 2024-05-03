All Sections
US to help NATO and EU punish Russia for cyberattacks against European countries

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 3 May 2024, 19:04
The United States has condemned Russia's malicious cyber activities against European allies and vowed to help bring it to justice.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller said the US condemns "the malicious cyber activity carried out by Russia's military intelligence service targeting Germany, Czechia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden".

"We join NATO and the EU in efforts to counter such activities and hold perpetrators accountable," Miller added.

Background: Earlier on Friday, the EU condemned Russia's malicious cyber campaign against Germany and Czechia.

NATO also expressed solidarity with Germany and Czechia in connection with the cyberattacks carried out by a Russian hacker group and is ready to consider a coordinated response to the threat.

On 3 May, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires in reaction to last year's Russian cyberattack on the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD).

