USAID allocates over US$250 million to support Ukrainian farmers

Economichna PravdaFriday, 3 May 2024, 19:56
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new USAID Harvest programme to support Ukrainian grain and oilseed producers in expanding their exports, committing over US$250 million to rebuild and expand Ukraine's agricultural sector.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Details: The support will focus on small grain and oilseed producers to expand their export markets, as noted by Denys Bashlyk, Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman stressed that the Agency is shifting its focus to the future needs of Ukrainian agriculture and will support the diversification of its exports and the production of higher value-added products.

Coleman added that the USAID Harvest programme aims to increase Ukraine’s agricultural exports by US$1.5 billion and attract an additional US$500 million in private investment.

