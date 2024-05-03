All Sections
97 combat clashes occur across combat zone, most on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 3 May 2024, 20:07
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 97 combat clashes took place in the combat zone over the last day. The Russians carried out two missile strikes and 65 airstrikes, and fired 12 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 May

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near Petropavlivka, Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).  

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position. 

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian attacks near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove and west of Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. 

On Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 12 times.  

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank.  Russian troops mounted six unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours. 

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 areas where the military personnel were concentrated and three control points. [Ukraine's] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one enemy control point."

