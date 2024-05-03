All Sections
All-for-all POW exchange possible at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 3 May 2024, 21:04
All-for-all POW exchange possible at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war could happen before the end of the war, within the framework of the Peace Summit.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to border guards in Khmelnytskyi

Quote: "Ideally, we would like to swap all for all. All reasonable countries support this route. We are conducting exchanges, but they are slower than we would like. Some people say that an all-for-all swap will be possible 'only after the war is over'. Because this is one of the conditions for ending a war. I believe that we have an opportunity to try to make this happen earlier. There is a convenient platform at the Peace Summit on 15-16 June."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has three priority issues for the Summit: energy and nuclear security; free navigation with no blockades of the seas; and the issue of all-for-all POW exchanges and bringing back the Ukrainian children who have been forcibly deported to Russia.

Background: Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said the participants of the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June will work out a joint negotiating position of Ukraine, which will be submitted to Russia.

All News
