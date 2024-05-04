Russia loses more than 1,200 soldiers over past 24 hours

Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers at the front over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

473,400 (+1,260) military personnel;

7,366 (+12) tanks;

14,156 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

12,148 (+46) artillery systems;

1,055 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

788 (+2) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,611 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,127 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,337 (+71) vehicles and tankers;

2,001 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!