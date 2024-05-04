All Sections
Russia loses more than 1,200 soldiers over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 May 2024, 08:23

Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers at the front over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 473,400 (+1,260) military personnel;
  • 7,366 (+12) tanks;
  • 14,156 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,148 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,055 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 788 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,611 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,127 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 16,337 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,001 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

