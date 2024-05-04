Russia loses more than 1,200 soldiers over past 24 hours
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 08:23
Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers at the front over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 473,400 (+1,260) military personnel;
- 7,366 (+12) tanks;
- 14,156 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,148 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,055 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 788 (+2) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,611 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,127 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,337 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,001 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!