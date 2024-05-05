All Sections
Ecumenical Patriarch calls on Ukraine and Russia to exchange POWs "all for all"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 11:54
Ecumenical Patriarch calls on Ukraine and Russia to exchange POWs all for all
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has called for an "all for all" prisoners of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with reference to Patriarch Bartholomew’s speech 

Details: In his address on the celebration of Christ's resurrection, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew underlined the need for prisoner exchange.

Quote: "This would be a tangible confirmation of the Lord's Resurrection.

We beseech the Lord for mercy to illuminate our thoughts and hearts so that we might tread the path of truth and freedom, full of hope, with the message of Christ's resurrection in our lips."

In his traditional Easter message in March, Pope Francis also called for an "all for all" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

