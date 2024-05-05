Russians attack Poltava Oblast

Russian troops attacked Poltava Oblast on Sunday.

Source: Philip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force; Suspilne

Quote from Pronin: "Russians don't have any holidays, they don't have anything sacred. The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast on Easter. The sounds of an explosion were heard within Poltava district.

Preliminary, there were no casualties. More details later."

Details: At 16:27, the Air Force reported a high-speed target flying in the direction of Poltava Oblast, and later issued an air-raid warning in the city of Poltava.

Suspilne reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava.

Updated: Pronin later said that Russian forces struck a civilian infrastructure facility, damaging a grain silo in Poltava hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There were no casualties.

