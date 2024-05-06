All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission president sums up Paris meeting with Xi Jinping where Ukraine was discussed

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 6 May 2024, 15:41
European Commission president sums up Paris meeting with Xi Jinping where Ukraine was discussed
Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given a brief summary of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris which included a discussion of the Russo-Ukrainian war. 

Source: Von der Leyen at a briefing on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said that all parties had agreed that China and the European Union have a shared interest in peace and security.

Advertisement:

"We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," von der Leyen said. 

She noted that Xi Jinping "has played an important role in de-escalating Russia's irresponsible nuclear threats".

"I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so against the backdrop of the ongoing nuclear threats by Russia," von der Leyen said.

She said they had discussed China's commitment not to provide Russia with any assistance with lethal weapons. 

"More effort is needed to curtail delivery of dual-use goods to Russia that find their way to the battlefield," she added. 

Background:

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in France on the afternoon of 5 May, beginning a European tour that will last several days.
  • Xi Jinping will pay state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary. This is his first visit to the continent since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ChinaEurope
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
China
Ukraine to be one of topics of Macron's meeting with China's leader
Chinese leader says he wants to cooperate with France to "resolve crisis" in Ukraine
Xi Jinping arrives in France to begin his European tour – video
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: