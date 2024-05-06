European Commission president sums up Paris meeting with Xi Jinping where Ukraine was discussed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given a brief summary of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris which included a discussion of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Von der Leyen at a briefing on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said that all parties had agreed that China and the European Union have a shared interest in peace and security.

"We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

She noted that Xi Jinping "has played an important role in de-escalating Russia's irresponsible nuclear threats".

"I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so against the backdrop of the ongoing nuclear threats by Russia," von der Leyen said.

She said they had discussed China's commitment not to provide Russia with any assistance with lethal weapons.

"More effort is needed to curtail delivery of dual-use goods to Russia that find their way to the battlefield," she added.

Background:

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in France on the afternoon of 5 May, beginning a European tour that will last several days.

Xi Jinping will pay state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary. This is his first visit to the continent since the Covid-19 pandemic.

