Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Details: According to Zelenskyy, the conversation was primarily about completing work on a bilateral security agreement based on the Vilnius G7 declaration.

Quote: "I also informed Estonia's Prime Minister about the battlefield situation and Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense," Zelenskyy added.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda addressed the upcoming peace meeting in Switzerland, as well as the present situation on the Ukrainian front.

Kallas believes the announced UK and US aid packages for Ukraine will drive other countries to follow suit.

