Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has been responding to the UAVs detected in the airspace over Kyiv Oblast on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities asked people to stay in shelters until the all-clear.

Advertisement:

The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 01:23.

Support UP or become our patron!